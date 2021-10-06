Best pumpkin patches to visit in South Carolina 🎃

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Once the fall season sets in, most of us are either carving, decorating, or cooking with pumpkins, and what better way to go than to pick out a pumpkin from some of South Carolina’s best pumpkin patches:

Check out the list below for the best places in the state to pick out that perfect fall pumpkin –

Denver Downs Farm – Anderson

The family-owned Denver Downs Farm was founded by the Garrison family of Anderson County in 1869. The farm is full of different attractions including live entertainment, farm animals, and more family activities for all ages. Whether you want to spend a Friday night at the barnyard bonfire, enjoy the singing pumpkins, or try out the Flashlite Maze, Denver Down is a great spot to celebrate the fall. The farm’s fall festival is open through November 14th, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Legare Farms – Johns Island

Some of the best fall farm activities in the Lowcountry are located at Legare Farms. Free admission includes the farm animal barnyard and playground. Visitors will have to pay to pick out a pumpkin. The pumpkin patch is open through October 31st, Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch – Mount Pleasant

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch is always expected to outdo all previous years. Boone Hall is known to have one of the biggest fall festivals in the state and its 25th year should be no different. Here, visitors and locals will find a variety of pumpkins of many shapes, sizes, and colors. The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch is open through October 31st, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lever Farms – Pomaria

Every Saturday in October, Lever Farms opens its gates for fall pumpkin picking and more family-friendly fun activities. Visitors can choose pumpkins of all different sizes to carve, decorate and use in a favorite dish. Pumpkins can be picked from the patch or the farm stand. The pumpkin patch is open through the end of October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Farms – Ridgeland

The Great Pumpkin Patch at Holiday Farms is back for the fall season. For just $12, visitors can enjoy picking out some beautiful pumpkins along with plenty of other fun activities. Swing by Holiday Farms and enjoy duck races, the Haytona Speedway, Corn Grinding, Steer Roping, Cow Milking, the Banyard Zoon and much more. The Great Pumpkin Patch is open throughout October, Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thompson Farm & Nursery – Conway

Get out and fall into some farm fun at Thompson Farm in Conway. Thompson Farms is the perfect spot to grab stunning pumpkins and other fall must-haves. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the petting zoo, 6.5-acre corn maze, hay wagon rides, pony rides, food trucks, and more. Feel free to visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of October.