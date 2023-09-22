MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual haunted attraction at Boone Hall Plantation will open for the season this weekend.

Boone Hall Fright Nights invites guests who dare to explore its two haunted houses and hayride on select nights in September and October.

There are two options for purchasing tickets to the haunted event this year. Visitors can buy a “ScreamPass” general admission combination (single admission to all three attractions) for $38.00 or the “VIP Faster to the Fear” pass for $65.00. This includes VIP security line and single expedited admission to all three attractions.

Tickets must be purchased online as there will be no ticket sales on-site during the event. Parking is free.

About the attractions:

CARNAGE

“The doctor is in, but this is not your ordinary hospital. A warning to those who enter: you’re in for more than a checkup.”

FREAKS UNLEASHED

“The freaks come out at night! The lights are off and the cages unlatched as creatures from your worst nightmares roam this desolate circus backlot.”

THE LAST RIDE (Haunted Hayride)

“All aboard! Hold your loved ones tight as you encounter toxic wastelands, deadly mine shafts, and tortured spirits in this action-packed finale.”

Boone Hall Fright Nights is located about a half mile north of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. The event will operate on select nights from late September through October.

For a look at the dates of operation, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about the attractions and events, please click here.

There is a clear bag policy in place for the event. All guests will be subject to bag checks and metal detection devices prior to entering the event space.