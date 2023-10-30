CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD) – Halloween is approaching and soon children in costumes will be going door-to-door requesting candy and frights.
The American Red Cross has tips for parents on how to keep their trick-or-treaters safe and enjoy the fun of Halloween.
“Halloween is time for kids and adults alike to enjoy tricks and treats,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe while having fun.”
Here are 10 Tips to keep in mind this Halloween:
- Trick-or-treaters need to be seen: Use face makeup instead of masks because they can make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
- Use flame-resistant costumes
- Make sure adults know where the kids are going: A parent or trusted adult should also accompany children when going door-to-door
- Be cautious around animals – especially dogs
- Walk, do not run
- Only visit homes with a porch light on: Accept treats at the door, never go inside
- Only walk on sidewalks: Never walk in the street. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street and only cross at corners. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys
- Use caution while driving
- Adults should check all goodies before eating: Make sure to remove any loose candy, open packages and any choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that are unfamiliar.
- If you are welcoming any trick-or-treaters, remember to light your area: Young visitors need to see that your home is lit and welcoming. Also, remember to sweep sidewalks and steps, and clear driveways and porches for obstacles someone can trip on.