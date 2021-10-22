Town of Summerville hosting first Special Needs Halloween Dance Friday night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first ever Special Needs Halloween Dance Friday night.

The event is open to people with special needs in middle and high school and their families and caregivers.

The dance will be at Rollins Edwards Community Center from 6:00 p.m. – 8:0 p.m. for a fun night filled with music and dancing the DJ Nick from Lowcountry Entertainment.

There will be snacks, drinks, and light refreshments for all party goers and their families. Those with any dietary restrictions are welcomed to bring their own food.

There will be a dedicated sensory space sponsored by Beyond Basic that will provide calming items for a break from the music.

Participants must be pre-registered for the event, but families, friends and caregivers are free of charge.

Halloween costumes and highly encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit.

