Trick-or-treat aboard the USS Yorktown: Family-friendly Halloween event happening Oct. 23

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point will host a free, family-friendly event aboard the USS Yorktown.

As an alternative to trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, children are encouraged to wear their costumes and gather candy and other prizes while going plane to plane on the Yorktown’s Hangar Deck.

Families can also choose to participate in a guided Halloween-themed tour through the museum, and enjoy a photo station, crafts, and watch a cartoon playing every 30 minutes in the Smokey Stover Theater.

Giveaways include one Friends of the Fleet membership pass, which grants the pass holder and a guest unlimited visits to the museum for a year. There are also dinner options available during the event from local food trucks.

The event takes place Saturday, October 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.