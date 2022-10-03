MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Families are invited to trick-or-treat aboard the historic USS Yorktown on October 22.

According to Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, the USS Yorktown will host its second annual Family-Friendly Yorktown Halloween event on October 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There’s not another Halloween event in the state like this!” said Interim Executive Director Mac Burdette. “Trick-or-treating through a World War II aircraft carrier is an experience kids won’t forget.”

Families are invited to trick or treat at planes across the ship’s Hanger Deck.

Children are encouraged to dress in costume.

Attendees will have a chance to win a Friends of the Fleet annual pass.

The event is free to attend but tickets are required. Tickets are distributed on a first-come basis and are available online. Tickets are limited to six per order.