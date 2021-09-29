Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in October 🍂

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is here, and with the arrival of cooler weather and shades of yellow, orange, and red, the new season brings a wave of special events to try out this weekend in the Lowcountry.



What’s fall without a pumpkin? 🎃

Whether you are baking a pumpkin pie, looking for a spooky function, or just getting a start on Halloween decorations, here’s a few fun early fall events to visit:

Boone Hill Fright Nights – 2434 North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant

The popular Boone Hall Fright Nights are back! Fright Nights will have the spookiest attractions such as the Fallen Oaks Motel, Tiny’s Toy Factory Anarchy, and Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride. Fright Nights will go throughout October, every Friday and Saturday, and selected Sundays and Thursdays. Tickets are available online at the following prices:

Scream Pass: $35 – single admission to each of the three attractions

VIP Faster to Fear Pass: $55 – single admission to all three attractions with express lines to reduce wait times

Individual tickets: $18 – single admission to one attraction

Online tickets are limited due to popularity – more information and ticket purchases are available here.

Boone Hill Pumpkin Patch – 2434 North Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant

The Boone Hill Pumpkin Patch is returning for its 25th year and is one of the largest fall festivals in South Carolina. Admission is $12 and attendees can pick from an assortment of pumpkins and enjoy a variety of activities including a monster hayride, petting zoo, and an eight-acre corn maze. Children one and under admitted for free with an accompanying adult. The pumpkin patch is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Sundays from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane – 3408 Mistletoe Lane in Summerville

In need of some fall decor? Well, The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane has you covered just in time. Owners Rob and Kathy Zdenek offer a “down-home, unique experience” at their annual harvest patch. Everything you may need, whether it’s cornstalks or even scarecrows, can be found here. The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane is open Monday through Thursday, 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., Friday and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M., and Sundays from 11 A.M. until 7 P.M. More information is available on their Facebook page.

Goose Creek Fall Festival – 519 North Goose Creek Boulevard in Goose Creek

The City of Goose Creek will have its 2021 Fall Festival on October 2nd. Admission is free and canned goods are requested to benefit the Helping Hands of Goose Creek. Donors will receive two raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes awarded throughout the event.

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry (click here)

Pride kicks off! 🏳️‍🌈

The beginning of fall in Charleston also marks the beginning of Charleston Pride and even though a few pride events have already happened, there’s still time to join in on the fun.

Charleston Pride is a little different this year due to COVID-19, however, you are sure to have an amazing experience at these last few events.

Bingo, Beers, and Bowling at The Alley – 131 Columbus Street in Downtown Charleston

Bowling anyone? Make your way to this bright and cheery hangout and join in on the fun with eight bowling lands, tasty comfort food, and three full bars serving your favorite spirits. Tickets for this event are $5 at the door. Bingo included! Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and Bingo starts at 6:30 P.M.

Charleston Blockade & Hurricane Pride Games – 1455 Monitor Street in North Charleston

The Charleston Blockade Rugby Football Club will have two pride matches beginning with the Charleston Blockade playing against the Charlotte Royals at 12 P.M. and the Charleston Hurricanes playing against the Columbia Bombshells at 2 P.M. The games will take place at the Danny Jones Recreation Center.

Prism Party at Union Station – 652 King Street in Downtown Charleston

Charleston Pride will conclude with its popular Prism Party at Union Station on October 2nd, from 7 P.M. to 11 P.M. The fun event will feature dancing, drag queens, and drinks! Union Station will have its garage doors open to give plenty of space to shake a leg or two (weather permitted). The Prism Party is a limited capacity event, so vaccinations, masks, and advanced purchased tickets are all strongly encouraged. Only those at the least age of 18 are allowed and IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.