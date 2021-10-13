When is trick-or-treating where I live?

An adult dressed as a werewolf gives candy to trick-or-treating children in Brooklyn, New York City, on Oct. 31, 2012. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With Halloween happening on a Sunday this year, one popular question seen on Facebook community groups and in the Nextdoor app is: when will trick-or-treating take place this year?

The answer is simple – Halloween, October 31st.

While some smaller neighborhoods may opt for changing the date, the annual night of walking door-to-door collecting candy will not change on a larger scale here in the Lowcountry. It’s hard to organize various times for a large part of the community.

Traditionally, trick-or-treating begins around sunset and can last until 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.; when you are out of candy or ready to stop for the night, just turn off your porch light.

Families who do not want their children out late on a Sunday night can attend myriad Halloween-themed events on the days leading up to the spookiest night of the year.

Local law enforcement agencies will often host trunk-or-treat events and some churches will offer fall festivals for little ghosts and goblins.

Here are some family-friendly events to enjoy this Halloween:

🎃 Join the Charleston Police Department for its Halloween Howl event on Thursday, October 21st.

Like a trunk-or-treat event, this family-friendly party will offer a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat and check out some of the cool police cars that will be on display. It begins at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 8:00 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard.

👻 Trick-or-treat aboard the USS Yorktown! Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free, family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, October 23rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“Instead of going door to door, kids will trick-or-treat from plane to plane and collect candy beneath historic World War II aircraft.” Families can also choose to participate in a guided Halloween-themed tour through the museum.

🦇 The Carolina Ice Palace will hold a ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ on Saturday, October 30th from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. – “Enjoy skating from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., trick-or-treating, prizes for the best costumes, and more during this fang-tastic event.” Tickets will cost $10 when purchased ahead of time or $15 when purchased at the door. Bring canned goods to donate to area Blessing Boxes and get $5 off the day-of ticket price at the door.

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry

