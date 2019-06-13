KARM’s Abundant Life Kitchen serving meals and job training

KARM’s Abundant Life Kitchen joined us to share more about their culinary training program. The 16-week class includes lessons in the kitchen and classroom, even an internship and certification.

Chef Howard Agnew, head of the Abundant Life Kitchen, shared his recipe for Jambalaya Grits.

Jambalaya Grits

Ingredients:

1 C. Stone Ground Grits

2 C. Water

2 C. Chicken Stock

1 Stick Butter

1 ½ TBL. Salt

Black Pepper to taste

½ C. Milk or half & half

¼ Lb. Country Ham, coarsely chopped

1 to 2 lbs Andouille Sausage, sliced

1 to 2 Lbs. 12 to 14 count uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined.

2 Tbl. Olive Oil

1 Lg. Red Onion, thin sliced

1 Lg. Bell Pepper, thin sliced

1 ½ C. Celery, thin sliced.

4 Fresh Tomatoes, Large Dice

Preparation:

1. In a large stock pot, bring to boil the water, chicken stock and salt.

2. When the liquids come to a boil, slowly add the grits while stirring constantly. When the grits have returned to a boil, turn down the heat and simmer the grits for approximately 20 to 25 minutes stirring frequently to avoid sticking and scorching.

3. After 20 minutes stir in the milk.

4. While the grits are simmering, heat the oil in a large skillet and gently cook the onions, bell peppers and the celery until just tender.

5. Toss the ham and sausage into the vegetable mixture until coated. Turn the heat down to low and let sit until grits are done.

6. Once the grits are done stir in the vegetable and sausage mixture.

7. IMPORTANT. Just before serving, stir in the shrimp and tomatoes. The shrimp will only take a couple of minutes to cook in the hot grits, Serve immediately as the shrimp will overcook while in the grits.

Tips:

If shrimp is not your thing you can add sliced grilled chicken breast instead.

Don’t be afraid to add fresh seasonal vegetables to the pot; Asparagus, Okra etc.



Abundant Life Kitchen also offers catering services to Knox area businesses, churches and community group.

Find more information on KARM, the Abundant Life Kitchen, and their many other programs visit karm.org.