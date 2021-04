From Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler

Plenty of sunshine today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight with some patchy fog possible by morning.

Warmer weather returns through the work week with highs in the low 80s Tuesday climbing into the mid 80s by the middle and end of the week.

Our next chance of rain arrives Friday and Saturday.

