Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late Thursday afternoon and evening
Gallery
Mt. Pleasant PD on scene of reported armed robbery at Harris Teeter
Fatal shooting at a Motel 6 in Walterboro
School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz legally purchased AR-15 rifle
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators cause ruckus at Olympics
PHOTOS: Confederate monument vandalized at Mt. Olivet cemetery
More Gallery Headlines
Crash shuts down Cross County Road
2 men charged in connection with Sumter County fatal shooting
Charleston Int’l resumes normal operations following suspicious package evacuation
Man fondles, assaults two people in downtown Charleston
1 killed, others injured in shooting at Kentucky high school; Shooter in custody
Armed robbery in Colleton County prompts lock down of Berkeley County school
Evidence to be reviewed Sen. Paul Campbell’s DUI case; attorneys ask for charges to be dismissed
Gas leak closes downtown streets
‘Injuries and casualties’ from Amtrak derailment in Washington state
Suspect in explosion near major NYC bus terminal identified, in custody
DON'T MISS
Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system
Anderson Co. serial bomber hid device in teddy bear, FBI says
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance
More Don't Miss