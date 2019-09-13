Good Question: How much did it hurt presidential hopeful Mark Sanford that the 2020 Republican Primary was canceled in S.C.?

When News 2’s Brendan Clark posted on social media about interviewing presidential hopeful Mark Sanford.

He had one viewer ask him to ask Mark Sanford how much it hurts his chances that the 2020 Republican Primary was canceled in the state of South Carolina.

There’s a question whether it’s illegal, it’s certainly unusual but canceling state primaries is certainly not unprecedented. South Carolina didn’t’ hold a Republican Primary in 1984 or 2004. The Democratic party didn’t hold one with President Clinton or President Obama.

Mark Sanford is calling it a loss for voters. President Trump says he played no role in the canceled South Carolina Primary but added it would have been a waste of taxpayer money anyhow.

The GOP wants to preserve its party and see President Trump as their nominee in 2020.

They don’t really want to see other Republicans taking the chance to bash their candidate and while Sanford says losing this “First in the South” primary hurts this state’s influence in Washington.