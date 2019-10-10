Good Question: Is it still ok to take Zantac after the FDA warned it may contain a potentially dangerous impurity

Tonight’s question comes to us from Meredith, who uses the popular heartburn medication Zantac.

She wonders if it’s still ok to take it after the Food and Drug Administration warned it may contain a potentially dangerous impurity.

Dr. Richard Mills, Internal Medicine Physician with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners. Talking about the fact that the countries three largest pharmacy chains have stopped selling Zantac and its generic alternative to see if these heartburn drugs contain a chemical called NDMA probable carcinogen.

Dr. Mills says years of exposure but the low levels of NDMA found in ranitidine. The active ingredient in this medication was still found to be unacceptable, the reason for the recall.

The other types are tagamet and pepcid but for now, while the FDA looks to confirm the source of contamination. Doctor Mills says there are steps you should take while Zantac remains off store shelves.

If you are taking Zantac, you should check with your doctor because there are plenty of alternatives for treating heartburn.