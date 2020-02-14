Got 2 Try It: News 2 takes on Ghost Pepper chocolate-covered strawberries

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – The strawberry is a symbol for Venus, Goddess of Love. This comes from the heart-like shape and red color of the fruit, so it makes sense that it’s such a common treat on Valentines Day ⁠— especially when dipped in chocolate.

Edible Arrangements started a promotion that included chocolate-covered strawberries with ghost pepper flakes.

In accordance with the brand, “ghost peppers are over 100 times hotter than a jalapeño and trigger your brain to release Endorphins and Dopamine. Combined, these chemicals create a euphoria similar to falling in love.”

But when the locations nearby did not offer the Valentines Day promotion, News 2 decided we ‘Got 2 Try It’ and made our own.

To make your own:

8 to 10 oz. of Chocolate Wafers

1 package of Strawberries (or pre-cut Honeydew Melon)

3 tsp. Ghost Pepper Flakes (depending on level of heat/ quantity)

First, be sure to thoroughly rinse your strawberries and dry them directly after. Follow instructions on the back of your selected chocolate wafer bag. Dip your fruit into the melted chocolate and sprinkle with ghost pepper flakes directly after.

Place them on a cookie sheet or in a pyrex container with parchment paper underneath and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Serve with milk, chocolate milk, and potentially bread.

