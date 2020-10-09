Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison are set to square-off in a News 2 debate Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and opponent Jaime Harrison are set to debate Friday night in Spartanburg.

Harrison is challenging Graham for his seat on the United States Senate during the General Election on November 3rd.

This will be the second debate between the candidates. However, in wake of President Trump and members of his administration falling ill with the coronavirus, Harrison is calling on Graham to take a rapid COVID-19 test before the two square-off.

“We need to take the threat of this pandemic seriously, and the people of South Carolina understand that. With even the President of the United States personally affected, it’s time for every leader to put people before political campaigning,” said Harrison in a news release Thursday.

He is asking that Graham “follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test.”

Sen. Graham responded by saying he will listen to the medical experts and follow their advice, not his political opponent.

“I have taken the coronavirus threat to our state and nation very seriously. I have acted responsibly, seeking testing when required and following the advice of physicians,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Graham said he plans to be at the debate and “whether Harrison attends is his decision, not mine,” he said.

The debate, which is co-hosted by News 2 and will be broadcast on all Nexstar Media stations and their websites across the state, is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can submit your questions by emailing scresponds@wspa.com and follow along with the debate on social media by using the hashtag #scsenatedebate.

