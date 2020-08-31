15 UofSC students, 6 Greek organizations suspended for COVID-19 violations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Monday announced that 15 students and six Greek organizations have been suspended on charges of student conduct violations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The individuals and organizations were cited for hosting parties and/or large gatherings, despite local ordinances and violating quarantine.

An additional three Greek houses have been placed in quarantine as well, bringing the total to nine.

In an effort to combat the spread, UofSC will deploy saliva testing teams on campus this week, providing mobile student testing Monday through Friday “in areas where wastewater environmental surveillance has shown concentrations of potential COVID-19 cases.”

Additionally, on-demand student testing will be available Monday through Friday of this week on Davis Field between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Students can also make an appointment to be tested at Student Health Services.

UofSC says that the improved testing efforts “will expand, better focus, and improve [their] ability to care for [the] community.”