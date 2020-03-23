2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bishop Gadsden

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCBD) — Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community confirms two residents in the same household tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say both patients have been in isolation since March 3, when they returned from traveling overseas.

Bishop Gadsden officials say neither has been ill and that they were tested out of an abundance of caution before their quarantine period ended.

The retirement community says it disinfected common spaces and notified the community.

President/CEO Sarah Tipton said in a statement, “”We have been proactive in every way possible to protect and support our Community in the face of COVID-19. We are incredibly thankful that the residents affected have remained in good health and that the isolation, testing, and communication has mitigated further exposure.”

Bishop Gadsden officials say precautions have been in place for at least three weeks. These include monitoring resident travel, only encouraging residents to travel off campus if medically necesssary, and cancelling community activities and programs along with closing dining venues and fitness centers.