9-1-1 Dispatchers advised to ask additional questions regarding Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Government officials in Charleston are taking precautionary steps to mitigate the risks and impacts of COVID-19 in the Lowcountry.

Charleston County Emergency Management, along with partners, first responders, and health officials in the area, are making “every effort to educate staff and prepare should the virus spread to Charleston County.”

Part of that effort includes enhancing 9-1-1 Dispatch Center protocols. Dispatchers have been advised to ask “additional screening questions on patient calls related to respiratory problems and illness.” Officials anticipate this extra step will “better direct public safety personnel…, protect public safety crews, and limit exposure to the spread of any type of virus.”

Officials also recommend the public follow guidelines set forth by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Additional information can be found at these links: