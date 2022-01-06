A guide to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and knowing the proper protocol may not be as straightforward as it seems, so we have put together a guide to possible COVID-19 concerns and what you should do about them.

I feel sick and it is hard to breathe

If you are feeling sick and are having trouble breathing, you should go see a doctor and get rapid tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Where to go: Emergency Room or an Urgent Care facility.

I feel sick

If you feel sick, but are not having trouble breathing, you should still seek a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Where to go: Primary Care physician or Urgent Care facility.

I have been exposed, but I feel fine

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, you should seek a COVID-19 test five days after exposure or as soon as you start experiencing symptoms. If symptoms occur, you should quarantine until a negative test confirms the symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

Where to go: Any testing site

I am traveling, but feel fine

If you are planning to travel, but have no symptoms, you should still plan to get a test 1-2 days before your scheduled departure.

Where to go: Any testing site

I have tested positive for COVID-19

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you should isolate immediately for 5 days. If asymptomatic or symptoms resolve after 5 days, you can exit isolation but should continue to wear a mask in public for at least 5 more days.

