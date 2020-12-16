‘A new beginning:’ Lowcountry hospitals give out first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- December 15th, 2020 will now go down in history as the day 2 Lowcountry hospitals administered their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare officials say they have been anticipating this moment for months. For many, this milestone was filled with emotion.

“We’re so thrilled for our team members because they’ve been slogging through this pandemic for almost 12 months now. And they deserve a break and they deserve hope,” says Dr. Danielle Scheurer, from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health).





MUSC Health took on the challenge of giving out 700 doses of the vaccine at 4 sites across the Lowcountry. After dealing with a shipping delay on their 5,000 doses, they were ready to get to work.

“It’s going to be a long road. There’s a lot of people that need to get vaccinated,” says Dr. Sheurer.

Over at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, a smaller group of 5 front line workers were chosen to receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

“That number 5 is very important. It’s the number of grace, it’s the number of mercy,” says Rev. Dr. Robert Arp.

One of the people chosen was Arlene Watrobski; a nurse of nearly 50 years. Watrobski says she feels incredibly lucky to have the opportunity, especially after a difficult year.

Watrobski receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

“I think I used the word ecstatic,” says Watrobski, “Never in my whole career have I experienced anything like this. Personally, I’m just really honored to be the first — or second shot.”

Roper St. Francis is planning on distributing their 2,000 vaccines over the next few weeks. Trident Healthcare will start distributing their first doses on Wednesday.