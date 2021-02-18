Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses coming to Publix pharmacies across SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated to Publix pharmacies across South Carolina.

Eligible individuals include:

People 65 and older

Residents/staff of long-term care facilities

caregivers for medically fragile children (signed attestation required)

State/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Online registration for vaccine appointments will open Friday, February 18 at 7:00 a.m. Appointments are required and cannot be made over the phone.

Vaccinations will be given from February 22 through February 26.

Patients with health insurance should bring their card; patients with Medicare should bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card; patients without health insurance should bring their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Participating Lowcountry locations include Publix pharmacies in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Georgetown counties. Click here for a full list of locations.