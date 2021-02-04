All South Carolinians older than 65 can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Wednesday morning, state health officials and the Governor’s Office announced South Carolinians between the ages of 65 and 69 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The 65-69 age group was originally in Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination plan but officials said they want to prioritize the most vulnerable.

According to DHEC, more than 80% of the reported COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina are people over the age of 65.

The state’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government has slightly increased, but supply remains limited.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said, “As we open up more and more groups –without opening up supply – it does offer the benefit of getting more individuals a foot in the door but it does not create more appointments or more vaccines.”

According to officials, there are a little more than 300,000 South Carolinians between the ages of 65-69.

During a media briefing, Senior Deputy of Public Health Dr. Nick Davidson said the new statewide appointment scheduling system should be up and running soon. They have been piloting the system before launching it on a larger scale.

He said, “We’re really excited about it because it doesn’t require an internet link be sent to somebody to then register and then go online. Somebody can go directly to that link and schedule an appointment as long as they have the internet.”

Dr. Davidson said South Carolinians without internet access can schedule appointments through the help of the new call center they established.

South Carolina has received more than 770,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since Mid-December.