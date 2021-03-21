AME Church of South Carolina hosting National COVID-19 Remembrance Day

Amy Sommers, of Seattle, prays while attending the “Mourning Into Unity” vigil, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, on the section of 16th Street that has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington. Washington’s Church of the Epiphany hosted a national candlelight vigil where hundreds of feet of purple fabric symbolizing mourning during COVID-19 was unfurled. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The AME Church of South Carolina on Sunday is hosting a National Day of Remembrance to honor parishioners lost to COVID-19.

On March 21, 2020, the AME Church stopped holding in-person gatherings as the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the nation.

Exactly one year later, the church is taking a moment to “provide healing to [the] community on the road to recovery,” according to Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., Presiding Bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District.

The Seventh Episcopal District is also working to educate community members about vaccines.

On Thursday, the church will partner with Walgreens for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Eligible community members can receive a J&J shot at the Greater Goodwill AME Church in Mount Pleasant from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.