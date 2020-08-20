American Academy of Pediatrics: Number of kids with COVID-19 rose 90% in a month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association found a 90% increase in COVID-10 cases between July 9th and August 6th, compared to all of the previously reported cases in children.

The data from each state revealed there were nearly 180,000 new cases of Coronavirus in U.S. children during the month long time frame.

The numbers challenge preconceived notions that children were significantly less likely to get the virus.

Dr. Allison Eckard, a pediatric infectious disease physician at MUSC, said new studies have access to more information and larger groups.

In addition, Dr. Eckard said testing rates among children have gone up.

“As time has evolved, we are testing so many more people that don’t have symptoms or are asymptomatic either due to a surgery or a household contact. We have dramatically increased testing in that group,” she said.

South Carolina ranked 8th in the country for cumulative child cases. The state, which categorizes everyone 20 and under as children, has reported more than 14,000 positive cases in the group since the pandemic first began.

Dr. Eckard said its crucial to consider the new data as schools begin to reopen.

The findings underscore the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing to lessen community spread.

“We all have to be in this together to make the school year successful,” she said.