A team of nurses, patient care technicians and a respiratory therapist prepare to return a COVID patient to their back after being pronated for 24 hours. Proning (or lying on the stomach) helps a patient’s the lungs oxygenate better when they are infected. It is a critical part of the treatment plans of hospitals around the world. (Alan Hawes, RN/MUSC)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Photojournalist and registered nurse, Alan Hawes, documented the raw reality inside of the Medical University of South Carolina’s COVID-19 unit. Due to hospital privacy laws, photos like these are hard to obtain, but with the proper permissions and hospital leadership on board, Hawes provides an inside look at the frontlines of the pandemic.

Hawes hopes the photos highlight the realities of COVID-19 patients, their families, and caretakers.