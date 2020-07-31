An MUSC doctor shares safety tips on returning to sports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)—In-person learning is still up in the air for many students in the Lowcountry and now parents are figuring out whether to let their children participate in sports.

Sports Medicine Physician and Chief Physician Executive for MUSC Health, Dr. Gene Hong, believes children can safely return to sports if safety measures are being followed.

Before registering your child for Fall sports, Dr. Hong says parents should consider three things:

Consider the mental health impact on your child. — Ask your child if they are comfortable returning to sports and discuss any anxieties. Consider your child’s overall health and whether they are at an elevated risk for contracting COVID-19. Ensure that the organization, team, and coach communicate the safety plan and changes.

“Bring your own water bottle, come dressed and ready to play, don’t change at the venue where you are going to be playing, don’t share equipment, and we want to minimize grouping. If people get together to have a team huddle or team meeting— could that be done virtually?” Dr. Gene Hong, MUSC Health



Dr. Hong recommends a simple change coaches can make to keep the team safe.

“Don’t wait until everybody’s physically in person, and put them all next to each other, to have a team meeting that you could have online. Your cool down sessions, after practice is over, if possible, they could be done at home and not in a close, physically tight bunch of people.” Dr. Gene Hong, MUSC Health

Dr. Hong recently advised the US Lacrosse Organization on “Return to Play” safety. He developed a “Return to Play” Safety Checklist for parents that is relevant to parents in many different sports. To view the checklist as well as additional safety tips from health experts, click here.

Registration for Fall sports opens tomorrow in Charleston County.

You can register online, click here.