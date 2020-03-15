BCSD announces locations for free lunch pick-up during school closure

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Schools will be closed beginning on Monday, March 16th through March 31st. Governor Henry McMaster ordered temporary school closure during a press conference Sunday afternoon in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
Beginning Monday, March 16, BCSD will provide lunch and snacks, at no cost, to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure.
The lunches will be distributed, Mondays through Fridays, by a drive-through pick up service.
BCSD schools hosting drive-through pick-up of lunch and snack (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) are:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
This service is available to ALL Berkeley County children 18 years of age and younger. No student will be permitted to enter the building or eat on-site.