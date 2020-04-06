Breaking down local COVID-19 cases by zip-code

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released data detailing COVID-19 cases by zip-code, as of April 5.

The data also includes what DHEC is calling “estimated cases,” meaning the number of persons they believe could potentially be undiagnosed. These estimates are based on DHEC’s understanding that for every diagnosed case, “there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified.”

While the “total possible” case numbers (known + estimated) are jarring- estimating 15,341 total statewide- DHEC says that they are including the estimates to “better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community.”

The Mount Pleasant area of Charleston County remains a notable point, with 90 reported cases within the 29429, 29464, 29466, and 29482 zip codes. The James Island/Johns Island/Folly Beach area also has a high concentration, with 67 cases in the 29412 and 29414 zip codes.

The overall numbers for Berkeley county remain relatively low and extremely concentrated. All 52 confirmed cases are spread out among just 9 of the 20 areas.

30% of Dorchester County’s reported cases are located in the 29485 zip-code, which encompasses parts of Ladson and Summerville. North Charleston (29420) and Summerville/Knightsville (29483) each account for 23% as well.

Colleton County’s reported cases are extremely low, with half of the overall cases located in Walterboro (29488).

The majority of Georgetown’s confirmed cases are located around Pawleys Island (29585).

In Horry County, 26% of the confirmed cases are in the area spanning from Murrells Inlet to Myrtle Beach.

via DHEC

Click here to view DHEC’s list of statewide cases by zip code.