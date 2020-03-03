Live Now
BREAKING: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia, the first of the new virus in the state, Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday night.

Kemp said both of the patients are in the same household and one had just returned from Italy.

They remain in home isolation in Fulton County.

“I want to take a moment to emphasize that Georgians should remain calm,” the governor added.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said the two patients are not in the hospital at this time and have minimum symptoms.

