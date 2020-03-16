Catholic Diocese of Charleston temporarily closes schools and diocesan offices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The Diocese of Charleston announced it will close Catholic Schools March 16 – 31 due to the increasing COVID-19 pandemic and recent developments in guidance from public health, state, and local leadership.

According to officials with the Diocese of Charleston, each school principal has contacted their respective parents with directions on how distance learning will be implemented so classes can proceed.

Additionally, all diocesan employees will be working from home until further notice.

Catholic Charities employees and offices will continue to provide assistance to clients during this period while preserving a safe and healthy working environment.