CCSD construction projects on track for completion by August, despite Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County School District has a number of capital projects that are set for completion by this school year. Despite Coronavirus threatening productivity; all six of the projects are right on track.

Reggie McNeil is the Executive Director of Capitol Projects for CCSD. He says that the district has worked hard to keep up their momentum, while implementing new safety protocols.

“Practicing hand-washing, social distancing and when an employee has to work in close proximity with one another; they’re wearing a mask,” says McNeil.

Construction employees are also required to go through a temperature checkpoint before entering the site.

The six projects that are scheduled to finish by August are:

District 4 Regional Sports Stadium

Lucy Beckham High School

C.E. Williams Middle School

Camp Road Middle School

North Charleston Center for Advanced Studies

Moultrie Middle School Expansion

Together, the projects add up to $287.4 million. McNeil says that none of this could have been possible without the community’s vote.

“The community has done a great thing in voting ‘yes’ for this sales tax,” says Mc.Neil. “They’re going to see the fruits of that vote come this school year.”

One of the bigger projects has been the District 4 Regional Sports Stadium; which was designed to accommodate multiple schools and sports.

“We thought it was a good idea to have a regional stadium that we could invest a good amount of money in to make it right. We have a modernized score-board, a synthetic turf field, and 6,000 seats,” says McNeil.

Construction is well underway for the brand new Camp Road Middle School, which should be finished by August. Crews are also working to add an Exploratory Classroom to Moultrie Middle School.

A new 84,000 square-foot building is in the works for the North Charleston Center for Advanced Studies. However, the most expensive project in the group is the new Lucy Beckham High School.

“We have about 143 folks that are on-site every day. We are really close to focusing on the interior of the school,” says McNeil. “The site has been paved out, we have the curb and gutters, the practice fields, the competitive field, our athletic building…”

Despite implementing these new COVID-19 policies and working closely with vendors to make sure that supplies arrive on time; all 6 projects should be completed by the beginning of the school year.

“We’re doing an amazing job right now getting these schools open when we said we would,” says McNeil.

To stay updated on CCSD’s Capital Projects, click here.