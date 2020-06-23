CCSO: 20 inmates test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Tuesday that 20 inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CCSO, an inmate tested positive on Friday and was immediately quarantined. Staff immediately tested the 34 inmates housed in the infected inmate’s unit.

17 tested positive and were quarantined, and 17 tested negative. Those who tested negative were “transferred to a sanitized housing units.”

Two additional inmates “that were processed into the jail over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19” as well and were immediately quarantined.

To date, 34 inmates total have tested positive. 20 of those cases have been since May 1, according to CCSO.