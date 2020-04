CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday that three additional inmates and one deputy at the Al Cannon Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive to six. Four of the inmates are in quarantine and undergoing treatment at the detention center. Two have been released.

The deputy who tested positive is a detention center deputy who has been with CCSO since 2003.