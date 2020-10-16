CDC Director Robert Redfield discusses COVID-19 in SC

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield appears during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a review of Coronavirus Response Efforts on Capitol Hill, on September 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday visited Columbia to meet with Governor Henry McMaster and officials from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Governor McMaster said that “Team South Carolina and the CDC are united in the fight against the physical and mental health problems created by COVID-19.”

He continued, saying “We will continue to provide resources and tools South Carolinians need to get through these challenging times, and I call on all South Carolinians to do their part in checking on loved ones who may be experiencing hardships.”

Dr. Redfield urged South Carolinians to take the virus seriously and to buckle up for what could be a difficult winter:

“Please continue to be smart about crowds, particularly indoors. Continue to wear a face mask. And continue to wash your hands. Also, as people spend more time indoors in the fall and winter, the risk of flu and COVID-19 will rise. We can help take flu out of that equation. I urge the American public to embrace flu vaccination with confidence.”

In addition to physical health, the leaders reminded everyone to take care of their mental health, and to check on others as well.