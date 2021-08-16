Charleston City Council to discuss reimplementation of face coverings in any public facility, including schools, on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will discuss the reintroduction of face coverings on Tuesday, the emergency ordinance will include schools, daycares, and government buildings.

On Tuesday, Charleston City Council is expected to meet and vote on the emergency ordinance.

At a press conference last week, Governor McMaster said that schools should not have to mandate the use of face coverings and that “it ought to be up to the parent.”

With more adults and children being diagnosed with COVID-19, cases are pushing Charleston hospitals to capacity.

In addition, the Center for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has continued to urge the use of face-coverings to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19, however, many have stopped wearing masks, which adds to hospitals being overcrowded.

Depending on the voting result, everyone within the City of Charleston, ages 2 and up, will have to use face coverings in all city facilities, including public and private schools, and daycares.

City of Charleston Code Enforcement officers will then check for compliance with the ordinance as it will be unlawful for any person to disobey the ordinance.