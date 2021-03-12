Charleston County hosting clinics for second doses of Moderna vaccine, first doses of J&J

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will host two rural vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks to provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to previously vaccinated individuals, as well as first doses of the J&J vaccine to eligible individuals.

The clinics are in partnership with Fetter Health Care.

The first will be held Tuesday, March 16 at the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library.

The second will be held Thursday, March 25 at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given out from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Patients should bring a photo ID and the card they received when they got their first dose.

Individuals that were not vaccinated at previous rural clinics held by Charleston County will not receive a Moderna vaccine.

J&J doses will be given out from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Patients should bring a photo ID and an insurance card (if applicable).

The libraries will be closed on the days of the clinics.