Charleston Police Department saluting hospital employees to show gratitude

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is showing their appreciation to our community’s healthcare workers with a flashy display. For the next few weeks they plan to line up at the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and the Downtown Charleston hospital corridor.

Tonight, they gathered at the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital as hospital employees changed shifts. Seargant Sean Engles says that it’s the least they can do to say “thank you.”

“We’re gonna turn on our blue lights, we’re gonna be out of our cars holding signs that different members of our department made, just letting them know that we got their backs,” says Engles.

The crew was joined by the St. John’s Fire Department as well as the Charleston Fire Department. The group helped cheer and drove around the building with their sirens on.

Dr. Justin Norris works in the Emergency Department for Roper St. Francis Healthcare. He says that these last few months have been challenging for him and his staff.

“You know, we’ve been here throughout the duration of this whole thing, trying to help people stay safe. And we’ve seen a lot of from the community, more so than I would anticipate,” he says.

As healthcare workers went in and out of the building, they stopped to also say “thank you.” Many expressed gratitude to the first responders that are helping keep the community safe while they work to get it healthy again.

Below you will see a list of dates and locations that CPD plans to salute: