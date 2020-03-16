Charleston restaurants and the Coronavirus

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The investigation of COVID-19 cases in the state has led state officials to close schools and cancel public events.

Because of daily changes and updates coming from public health officials, local restaurants are concerned that their doors could be closed soon.

Charleston has been known to feature many different cultures through the hospitality industry, which has brought in many tourists.

As the COVID-19 continues to spread in the United States, many new restaurants in Charleston are fearful of what this could mean for them.

Some restaurants say they’ve seen fewer people come through the door due to social distancing.

The recent cancellations of large events and schools have local establishments are worried that their doors could be closed soon.

“Of course you get a little bit scared. You see that not many people are out on the street but we have a lot of people coming in and we take care of ourselves here always washing our hands and making sure that everything is clean for everybody that walks in. So here is a safe restaurant to come in and not worry about this virus,” says Gustavo Magalhaes a sever of Galpao Gaucho.

Restaurants say they’ll remain open until state and local officials tell them otherwise.