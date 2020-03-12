Charleston Southern to move classes online week after spring break

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Charleston Southern announced all classes will be held on online the week of March 16 to 20.

In a release, the university emphasized this is not an extension of spring break. Students who can stay home are encouraged to do so.

Starting Monday, March 16, all faculty will use Blackboard to conduct classes.

Charleston Southern hopes one week is enough for the COVID-19 incubation period for any students who may have been exposed.

The university says it will make its next announcement about in-person classes on March 19.

Campus offices will open and be on a regular schedule next week. The school will post information about food service and library hours on its website.

Students who live on campus can return. Anyone who does not feel well is asked to stay home until they feel better.

Charleston Southern’s statement says, in part:

“A CSU Campus Health Planning and Response Team was formed to leverage individual expertise pertinent to all aspects of the health and safety of our university community. Members of the team include public health and epidemiology specialists as well as emergency preparedness professionals on campus. This is an evolving situation, and the team is reviewing information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In addition, the team is maintaining close contact with local health officials as we proceed. This is not a time for panic but a time for preparation and leadership. We ask that everyone use common sense and heed healthcare best practices to protect our campus and the community.”

University officials say additional deep cleaning processes are being used across campus and international travel has been suspended. The university discourages travel outside South Carolina.

