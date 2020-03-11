City Council members briefed by emergency management

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday afternoon, Charleston City Council members were briefed by emergency management officials on what steps are being taken to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Officials confirmed two more presumptive positive cases in SC, bringing the total number of cases to nine: two confirmed, and seven presumptive positive.

To mitigate risks, officials are taking steps that include:

Limiting employee work-related travel

Keeping shared community spaces clean

Ordering over 900 bottles of hand-sanitizer for vehicle and shared community spaces use

Posting health and safety info-graphics in public areas

Even with preventative measures in place, officials are equipped to handle an outbreak, should one occur and have plans in place for “the continuity of operations ensuring that council and the mayors office are able to continue governing in effective capacity…if there is a type of quarantine.”