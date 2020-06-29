City of Folly Beach votes in favor of mask mandate

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Folly Beach City Council voted in favor of an ordinance mandating the wearing of masks in public places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. The ordinance goes into effect at noon on Tuesday, and is set to remain in place until August 25.

The order requires all residents, employees, and visitors to wear masks while inside or outside any public space where social distancing is not possible. Face coverings will also be required in restaurants, unless the party is seated at a table. Those up walking around the restaurant or at the bar will be required to wear a mask.

The ordinance outlines the following conditions under which a mask must be worn:

Inside a building open to the public;

Waiting to enter a building open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls; and

Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Masks are not required for those outside in areas where a distance of six feet can be maintained, those “alone or with members of their household in an enclosed space,” such as a vehicle, and those “acting in compliance with directions of law enforcement officers.”

Businesses are tasked with helping to enforce the ordinance. Violations will be considered civil infractions, and subject to $100.00 fines, according to Folly Beach Mayor, Tim Goodwin:

“If they’re talking to you and you won’t comply and they call the public safety officers, that takes the onus off of them and puts it back on you and the public safety….you don’t want to get a ticket for $100.00, put a mask on.”

Exemptions include children under three and people with conditions or disabilities that might be impaired by the wearing of a face covering.