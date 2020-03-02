Clemson calling all study abroad students back to U.S. amid coronavirus concerns

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University officials have decided to bring nearly 390 of their students studying abroad currently back to the United States due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to Joe Galbraith, Clemson’s vice president of communications, at around 4 p.m. Monday, school officials made a global call for the 385 students studying abroad in all countries to come back to the U.S.

WSPA reported earlier this year that the study abroad programs suspensions were specifically for students studying in China, but now the university is requesting all students abroad return home.