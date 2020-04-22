Coastal Pediatric Associates offering COVID-19 testing

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coastal Pediatric Associates (CPA) announced on Wednesday that they will begin onsite pediatric COVID-19 testing at multiple locations.

There will be a tented area outside of the Summerville and West Ashley locations, where healthcare workers will conduct “pediatric only testing for COVID-19 and other common currently circulating respiratory viruses, Strep, and other infections.”

The testing will be provided through CPA’s Coastal Curbside Care, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients are able to be seen by “providers wearing full protective covering…from the safety of their parent’s vehicle.”

New and existing pediatric patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for testing. To schedule a test, call CPA’s Summerville or West Ashley location.

