CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) has announced the first case of COVID-19 in the cougar community.

According to a letter sent on Tuesday evening, CofC has just been made aware that an employee tested positive.

Additionally, they have been made aware of and are monitoring other unconfirmed potential cases.

CofC and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are investigating and taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the campus community.