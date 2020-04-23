College of Charleston Seniors reflect on their last semester of college in quarantine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Seniors at the College of Charleston are finishing up their last week of final exams. They’re now trying to make the most of their time in quarantine before they tackle adulthood.

“To have lost a lot of those goodbyes for people that I will quite literally never see again, has been really hard,” says senior Lauryn Eason.

Eason and her friends were taking photos on the Cistern in Downtown Charleston. While these last few weeks have been challenging, they want to capture these memories.

“We’re still having fun and remembering that this is a historical moment and no one’s been through this. So, we’re gonna figure it out together and still recognize that we’ve accomplished something really great,” says senior Madi Crow.

Nearly their entire semester has been behind a screen. As they finish up online exams, many students are wondering “what do I do next?”





Mason Barkley is also a senior at the College of Charleston. He lives with 6 other students that are all trying to figure out this confusing season of life.

“There are a lot of people who have worked really hard, smart kids, and unfortunately there’s just not a job out there. So, I feel like we’re kinda getting a degree and pushed onto the next phase of life but there’s nowhere to go,” he says.

The group has been spending time together as creatively as they can. Whether it be playing games, dressing up, or even just eating meals as a family.

Erin Cooper is one of his roommates who feels that the only option is to cherish these memories while they can. She says that her silver lining in this experience is being able to stop and breathe for a moment.

“We feel lucky that we’ve gotten to spend this time together, and actually get to enjoy before we get to leave,” says Cooper. “Instead of rushing around and not really getting to cherish these last few months that we get as kids.”

While graduation at the College of Charleston has been postponed, each senior was given a form to fill out and choose different details of their ceremony.





“Do you want it in August, October, December, next May? Inside or outside? Things like that,” says senior Ashley Layne. “We really appreciated that they took our opinion into consideration and involve us in that process.”

While College of Charleston’s 250 year anniversary is this year, this is also a season of change. Many seniors are thankful and excited to have the chance to participate in this year’s graduation; now more than ever before.