Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the WHO, said during a media briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.

“There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, & 4,291 people have lost their lives,” Dr. Tedros said. “Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

Dr. Tedros said the WHO is “deeply concerned” by the “alarming levels of spread and severity” as well as the “alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said.