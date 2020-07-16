Coronavirus exposure map; find risk percentages for upcoming events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An interactive map has been created to gauge your risk of coming in contact with someone who has COVID-19 at an upcoming event.

Just look up, “COVID-19 Event Risk” on twitter to find the map or click here.

You will select the number of people that will be at your event. Then, you can zoom in on the state and find the county where the event will take place to get your results.

The results will show you the risk percentage that at least one person with COVID-19 will be there.

The tool is updated daily for your use.