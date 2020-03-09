Coronavirus fears and the marketplace: What it means for your wallet

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Stocks around the world have been dropping significantly due to news of the Novel Coronavirus spread. In fact, there was such a huge drop in the US stock market just minutes after opening, that trading was paused for a while.

Stocks dropped about 1,800 points, some 7% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, causing an automatic 15-minute pause in trading to take place. Coronavirus is one of those fears, but it is not the only one.

“Pretty volatile up and down stock markets as well as the bond markets- we’ve seen movement just some concerns and some fears that are out there,” said Justin Farnsworth, Sr. Financial Advisor, First Citizens Investor Services. “A lot of different market forces at play; you look at OPEC this weekend.”

There is good news about the drop in oil prices.

“That, in turn, means the prices at the pump are typically a little bit lower for the end consumers, that’s the good news,” said Farnsworth.

Indeed, the two gas stations at the corner of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road were selling gas at $1.90 per gallon on Monday.

What do these big drops mean to your 401k?

“I would tell folks especially with the 401(k) if you’re looking at retirement specific accounts, I would tell folks remember that’s a long-term play.”

Farnsworth says the market goes up and down, so long term, if your portfolio is diversified, you should be in good shape. But what if you are already in retirement, and pulling money out to live?

“I think it’s a good conversation starter for someone who’s in retirement taking income at this point. Certainly, sit down with your financial professional. They need to have that discussion.”

Farnsworth suggests you use facts and logic to make financial decisions, not temporary fears that could be gone tomorrow.

“When we start trading and doing things on fear and emotion in the market that’s typically not a good thing,” he said.

There is some good news on the horizon. China is starting to open some of the factories they closed due to coronavirus fears.