COVID-19 and its impact on the United States

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – More than 1-thousand people in the United States have been infected by COVID-19.

The virus has also killed at least 30 people.

The World Health Organization has classified this virus as a pandemic.

Since it has spread, stocks have fallen and 10 states have now undergone a state of emergency.

To minimize community spread, several popular events have been either canceled, rescheduled or modified.

This includes the March Madness games that will not allow audience members.

In South Carolina, public health officials are working to keep the cases we have contained.

“We are really leveraging the relationship we have with our external partners at MUSC the emergency municipalities and run on through DEHEC in the state so I think we are in a very good position as far as facing this crisis at a local level at this point,” says Shannon Scaff with Emergency Management.

Officials are asking citizens to continue with their daily routines.

They are also advised to be on the lookout for rescheduling or cancellation of events.

An update for the Volvo Open event will be given tomorrow.