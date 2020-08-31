COVID-19 contact tracing using only your smartphone devices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tech experts say personal information used by smart phones to track COVID-19 spread use Bluetooth data, not location services.

Users must self-report their COVID-19 status in order to notify others who may have been exposed to virus.

Apps already on the market keep users anonymous and do not collect personal data.

“you’re actually more secure using this,” said Frank Katz, Assistant IT Professor at Georgia Southern University. “Than you would be buying something on your phone from Amazon or booking a hotel or a flight or something like that.”

Experts recommend only downloading apps created by credible state agencies, like public health departments.